Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday appealed the NA-237 by-election outcome to the Sindh High Court(SHC) .According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Hakeem Baloch of the Pakistan People’s Party defeated Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, in the NA-237 by-election.

Ali Zaidi, the head of the PTI in Sindh, filed a petition alleging widespread rigging of the NA-237 by-election. According to the petition, Pakistan People’s Party supporters cast “fake” ballots in the by-election on Sunday.

It has been requested that the SHC order a fair investigation into the situation. Imran Khan lost to PPP candidate Abdul Hakeem Baloch on Sunday in Karachi’s NA-237 Malir constituency.

Unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 194 polling places showed that the PPP candidate won with 32,567 votes, while PTI leader Imran Khan came in second with 22,493 votes.

The former prime minister called for a new election to be held in Karachi’s NA-237 constituency during a press conference, accusing the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of “rigging.”