KARACHI: Police said the incident is under investigation, and rescue crews are looking for the corpse of a young woman who is believed to have drowned Friday at Sea View beach.

According to the authorities, it remains to be seen if the death was caused by suicide or by some other means.

Because it was too dark last night, according to the authorities, the search was suspended. It started again again today with an uncle from the woman’s family there.

Documents found in her wallet at Do Darya allowed investigators to contact the family.

Police stated that they were looking into whether the girl committed suicide or died in another way.

Do Darya in Karachi is a well-known destination for foodies, where many restaurants have built themselves along the beachfront in DHA Phase 8.