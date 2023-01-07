Even if it requires a unilateral marriage, a crazed Indian fan is determined to wed Pakistani TikTok sensation Ayesha Mano.

In the most recent development, a lesser-known Indian actor named Faizan Ansari, who had already proposed to Ayesha a few weeks prior, has finally solemnised “Nikah” with her, but without her presence or consent.

The internet is awash with videos of the one-sided “Nikah ritual.” Ansari may be seen in the video acting as a groom and having his Nikah blessed by a Muslim cleric.

Ansari claims that after seeing Ayesha’s popular dance performance on the remix of the Indian song “Mera dil ye pukarey aaja,” he has been enraged with her. He claims that his visa was revoked despite his desire to travel to Pakistan to meet Ayesha. If they are unable to meet in Pakistan or India, he declares that he is willing to meet Ayesha in a third nation.

Ansari asserts that he has done all he can for Ayesha and that she now has the choice to accept or reject him.

As “Haq Mehr” for Ayesha, Ansari has also signed a Rs. 1.5 million check and intends to gift it to her.