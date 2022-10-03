When it comes to its Premium subscription, YouTube is becoming very desperate. The video sharing company first tried to replace the two advertising on videos with five, and now it wants to put 4K content behind a barrier.

On YouTube, Google has begun testing a new restriction on free users. Several free users have complained that the platform’s 4K videos are no longer accessible to them. The update’s screenshots were also posted by several of them.

However, this test is only open to a small number of people, exactly like the increased amount of advertisements. You are not a participant in the public test if you do not notice this restriction on your YouTube account.Even worse, one of the most expensive social media subscriptions is Premium.

You may watch videos without commercials and store them for offline viewing with this service, which costs $11.99 per month in the US. Additionally, it unlocks new Originals material and grants you unlimited skips with Music.

People in Pakistan will just have to use different techniques if they want to watch videos in 4K or avoid commercials because the subscription is still not available there. You can watch YouTube without adverts using third-party services like YouTube reVanced.