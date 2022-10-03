Maryam Nawaz, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), wa Maryam Nawaz, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N s ordered by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday to return her passport.

The decisions were made by a three-judge panel that included Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and LHC Chief Justice Justice Ameer Bhatti.

The PML-N vice president was asking the bench to grant her post-arrest bail in the Chaudhary Sugar Mills Limited (CSML) case in exchange for the return of her passport, which she had given up before the LHC’s Deputy Registrar (Judicial).

CJ Bhatti questioned Maryam Nawaz on whether or not she had filed a request for the return of her passport as the proceedings got underway. Amjad Pervez, Maryam’s attorney, claimed that the previous plea had become null and void in light of the current application.If there was an order regarding the application, the chief justice questioned. Pervez said that while an application they had made for permission to travel abroad to care for her father who had been “sick” earlier had been withdrawn, their appeal for the return of the passport on the grounds of offering Umrah had not.

However, the bench granted Maryam’s counsel’s request to continue the discussion of the new case on the condition that he withdraw the currently ongoing application.

Pervez claimed that although Maryam had been in the care of the NAB, the accountability agency had been unable to determine Maryam’s guilt or complete the inquiry into the four-year-old reference.