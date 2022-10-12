According to Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, attempts to prolong the cease-fire in Yemen are still ongoing.

According to the minister, the kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen, and the Yemeni government are “focused on extending the truce.”

A missed deadline sparked worries of a return to war and spurred rebel threats against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on October 3, prompting the UN envoy for Yemen to race to resurrect a six-month truce.

Hans Grundberg, a special envoy, promised to make “relentless efforts” to revive the cease-fire, which expired in the last week of September after having significantly reduced confrontations since it went into effect in April.

The Houthis rejected Grundberg’s proposal to expand the truce to other areas of the accord and extend it beyond its original two-month duration, which was extended twice to a half-year.

His plan included for paying civil officials’ wages, opening up access to the rebel-held city of Taez, increasing commercial flight service out of the rebel-held capital Sanaa, and permitting more fuel ships to dock at the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida.

Additionally, it includes pledges to free prisoners, restart a political process that was “inclusive,” and address economic difficulties, such as public services.

According to the Yemen News Agency run by the Houthis, the Supreme Political Council demanded money from Yemen’s oil and gas reserves, saying “The Yemeni people will not be fooled by false promises.”