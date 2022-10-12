Azhar Mahmood, a former all-rounder, is hopeful about speed ace Shaheen Shah Afridi’s comeback to the national squad ahead of the T20 World Cup, saying the 22-year-old would have “no issues” when he rejoins the team after recuperating from a knee injury.

Shaheen suffered a knee injury during Pakistan’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle, forcing him to miss the Netherlands series, Asia Cup 2022, and the home series against England.

The pacer, on the other hand, has been deemed fit for the T20 World Cup in 2022.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi would have no trouble returning to the squad,” the former all-rounder remarked in an interview with local media.

“The pacer began bowling after recuperating from an injury, and if he completes his recovery procedure properly, he will be OK. Hopefully, Shaheen will be able to bowl as well as she did previously. Every Pakistani, including myself, is praying for him.”

The former player described the Pakistan Cricket Board (support)’s for the picked team as the “greatest thing.