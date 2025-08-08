Karachi / Dubai — August 8, 2025 — Yango Group, a UAE based tech company, has made its first investment in Pakistan through Yango Ventures acquiring a stake in Trukkr, a fintech platform digitizing financial services for the logistics sector. The investment will help Trukkr expand its operations, strengthen its credit-scoring tools, and improve access to financial services for thousands of trucking businesses across Pakistan. In addition to capital, Yango will support Trukkr with product expertise and insights from over 30 global markets — helping the company scale faster and build stronger foundations for growth. The deal marks the company’s entry into the Pakistani startup ecosystem and reflects Yango’s commitment to supporting long-term digital growth across its markets.

Yango Ventures is a $20 million corporate venture fund of Yango Group aimed at supporting promising startups in MENAP, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Latin America. Through Yango Ventures, the company provides early-stage companies not only with capital, but also with global expertise in ride-hailing, e-commerce, fintech, and AI — helping them scale effectively and sustainably.

“Pakistan’s logistics sector is full of potential, and Trukkr is helping move it forward — by giving operators the financial tools they need to scale and succeed in a competitive market. We’re here to support that transformation with our experience and technology. This is the kind of local innovation we want to help grow, and it’s just the start of our work in Pakistan.” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group.

“We are excited to partner with Yango Group, in addition to their strategic equity investment, we find that their experience in building state of the art logistics tech and deploying it in over 30 countries will allow us to strengthen our offerings in Pakistan and beyond” said Sheryar Bawany, CEO of Trukkr.

Trukkr, founded in 2019, is transforming Pakistan’s $35B+ logistics market by digitizing operations for over 20,000 drivers and 100+ enterprise clients. Through its integrated SaaS platform and embedded finance solutions—including fleet management, trip coordination, invoicing, and lending—Trukkr is modernizing a fragmented, largely unbanked industry in Pakistan. Following an acquisition of an NBFC license from the SECP, Trukkr now offers working capital and fleet financing solutions, powered by its proprietary credit engine, Prism, and a robust loan management suite.

Yango Ventures is part of Yango Group’s broader strategy to empower entrepreneurs and drive digital transformation globally. The company’s approach combines cutting-edge technology, business expertise, and a commitment to local ecosystems, creating sustainable growth opportunities for people across diverse markets.

As part of its global strategy, Yango Group also supports entrepreneurial ecosystems by organizing professional networking events, partnering with educational institutions, and providing future innovators with practical tools and skills.

[Ends]

About Yango Ventures:

Yango Ventures is a corporate venture fund powered by Yango Group capital and expertise in O2O, FinTech and AI. Yango Group is a leading tech services ecosystem that provides multiple services, such as ride-hailing, delivery, e-grocery service, etc.

At Yango Ventures, we are committed to helping innovative startups grow in emerging markets, with a focus on O2O, B2B SaaS and FinTech sectors. Our $20 million fund targets Seed to Series B stage investments in dynamic regions of Yango Group presence across LATAM, Sub-Saharan Africa, and MENAP.

About Trukkr:

Trukkr provides a unified platform digitizing the entire logistics value chain in Pakistan, powering efficiency and financial inclusion for shippers, trucking companies, and drivers. Core offerings include embedded finance products, such as invoice discounting and vehicle financing, along with a modern SaaS layer for transport administrators.