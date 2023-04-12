Saima Akram Chaudhry, a writer and novelist for the Pakistani drama business, has announced that she will put off writing a Ramazan drama for at least two years since she is burnt out.

Recently, Saima Akram Chowdhury took part in a podcast in which she voiced her disappointment with Ramazan dramas. She said that while she believes in conveying the appropriate message in a lighthearted manner, modern Ramazan dramas have only ever focused on comedy, which she does not enjoy.

She continued by saying that modern plays exaggerate everything, which rightfully irritates people and turns off viewers. Making even four dramas a season is bad for people.

She added that authors should be contacted during casting since sometimes the casting is very different from what the writer had in mind when writing the script.

She also suggested to the producers that instead of four worthless ventures, they should make only one drama and spend the entire budget on it.