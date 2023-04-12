ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, the federal government agreed to pay the salaries of public sector employees for the current month before the Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

Ishaq Dar, the finance minister, and Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister, made the decision together.

Later, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister, tweeted that salaries had been paid. She claimed that on Wednesday, the prime minister gave the finance minister orders to pay salaries and pensions before Eid. The quick compliance with the prime minister’s instruction was mandated by the finance minister.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے ملازمین اور پینشنرز کی سہولت کے لئے سرکاری ملازمین کو عیدالفطر سے قبل تنخواہ اور ماہانہ پینشن ادا کرنے کی ہدایت کردی۔وزیراعظم نے وزیر خزانہ اسحاق ڈار کو بدھ کو باضابطہ ہدایت کی ہے۔ وزیر خزانہ نے وزیراعظم کی ہدایات پر فوری عمل درآمد کی ہدایت کی ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) April 12, 2023

Dar, the minister of finance, gave the finance secretary instructions to arrange for salary payments.

The payment of salaries and pension before Eid has already been confirmed by the Sindh government.

The provincial government of Sindh’s finance department issued a statement stating that “all Muslim employees and pensioners (including work-charged and contingent paid establishment) shall be paid in advance their entire salary and allowances/full pension for the month of April.”

The announcement also noted that Eid is anticipated to fall on either April 21 or April 22, and that salaries and pensions will henceforth be released on April 17 rather than May 2.