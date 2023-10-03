In the warm-up match of the World Cup, Australia set Pakistan a target of 352 runs to win.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan and scored 351 runs for 7 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

For the Kangaroos, Glenn Maxwell scored 77 runs while Cameron Green scored an unbeaten 50 runs.

Apart from this, David Warner and Josh Ingles played an inning of 48 and 48 runs, while Marence Labushin scored 40, Mitchell Marsh scored 31 and Steve Smith scored 27 runs.

On behalf of Pakistan, Osama Mir dismissed two players while Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz took one wicket each.

In today’s warm-up match, vice-captain Shadab Khan is leading the captaincy while Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have been rested.

Earlier, Pakistan suffered a 5-wicket defeat by New Zealand in their first warm-up match.