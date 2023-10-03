Mahira Khan, a celebrated Pakistani actress renowned for her exceptional performances in films and her Bollywood debut in “Raees” opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has recently left her fans pleasantly surprised by tying the knot with her longtime beau, Salim Karim.

The Romantic Journey

The love story of Mahira Khan and Salim Karim traces back to their first encounter at a television application event for Tapmad TV. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, and they recently took the leap into marital bliss, with an intimate ceremony that has become the talk of the town.

Meet Salim Karim

Salim Karim, a distinguished figure in the world of entrepreneurship, hails from Pakistan. He is a successful businessman and currently serves as the CEO of Simpaisa, a startup offering online payment solutions that operates in over 15 countries worldwide. Simpaisa plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions for a diverse range of merchants across various sectors, showcasing Salim’s business acumen and reach.

Apart from his role as a businessman, Salim is also a professional DJ, showcasing his versatility and passion for music. It’s worth noting that Salim Karim maintains no ties with the Pakistani showbiz industry, setting him apart as a private individual focused on his ventures.

A Glimpse into their Special Day

In heartwarming videos and photos that have circulated the internet, Mahira Khan can be seen donning a white lehenga with a matching veil, epitomizing grace and elegance as she walks down the aisle. On the other hand, Salim Karim donned a black Sherwani with a blue Saafa (Turban), and the emotional moment captured when he saw Mahira walking towards him went viral, melting hearts across the globe.

Mahira’s Rare Insights

Known for her reserved nature when it comes to personal matters, Mahira Khan has occasionally shared glimpses of her relationship with Salim Karim. In a 2020 interview, she affirmed their relationship and expressed her gratitude by saying, “I must have done something good in my life that God has sent him my way.”

Prior to her marriage to Salim Karim, Mahira Khan was married to Ali Askari in 2007, with whom she welcomed her first child, Azlan, in 2014. However, in 2015, the couple amicably parted ways.

Salim Karim has brought immense happiness into Mahira Khan’s life, and their journey of love and togetherness continues to inspire fans and admirers.

