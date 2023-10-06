In the second match of the ICC Men’s World Cup, Pakistan set a target of 287 runs to the Netherlands for victory.

The entire Pakistan team was bowled out in 49 overs, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan stood out by scoring 68 and 68 runs respectively.

Team Pakistan started their campaign in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup being played in Hyderabad Deccan from today, where Netherlands won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan.

Pakistani squad

The Pakistan team includes captain Babar Azam, Imamul Haq, Fakhr Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali.

Pakistan’s innings

Pakistan’s opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Imamul Haq started the innings, but the Pakistani batsmen struggled to face the Dutch bowlers from the beginning of the innings. Done.

After the top order of the national team failed, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel took over the team and took the score above 100.

Saud Shakeel showed an excellent batting performance and scored a magnificent fifty off 32 balls. He hit 7 fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan also completed 50 runs with the help of 6 fours while batting well, but Saud Shakeel returned to the pavilion after scoring 68 runs in the 29th over of the game.

After that, Pakistan’s fifth wicket also fell on 182 runs, wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan got out after playing an innings of 68 runs off 75 balls, besides this, Muhammad Iftikhar also returned to the pavilion for 9 runs while Shadab Khan also scored 32 runs with the team. left

After that, Muhammad Nawaz played an innings of 39 runs while Hasan Ali returned to the pavilion for a score, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi took the score to 286 runs in the final overs.

However, Haris was stumped after scoring 16 runs, thus the entire Pakistan team was bowled out for 286 runs in 49 overs. Shaheen remained not out after scoring 13 runs.

On behalf of the Netherlands, Basdelde took 4 wickets while Ackerman took 2 wickets, and Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, and Paul van Meekren took one wicket each.