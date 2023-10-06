Pakistani actress Hira Han says that she got married to avoid forbidden relationship.

Actress Hira Khan recently participated in a private TV show along with her husband and actor Arsalan Khan, during which the actress spoke about her concerns about tying a sacred bond like marriage.

Hara Khan said that if you are thinking that you are going to get married if your sustenance stops, then it cannot happen, it cannot happen if there is an obstacle in your life regarding work.

The actress said that we were told before marriage that we would not get a brand after marriage, and our importance would change because after that we would be called married but all these things did not make sense to us.

Hira Khan said that we thought we were getting married because we didn’t want a forbidden relationship, even if it was an engagement, we wanted to live our lives with a religious right. I was sure that nothing could go wrong after that because our intention was clear.

Meanwhile, the actress’s husband said that if you want to get married later, do it first, if you are thinking that you will get married later, then it means that your intention is not clear, I want a balanced life. I wanted to focus on my career for which I wanted someone to be there when I went home and after marriage, I got such a partner.