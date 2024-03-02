The World Bank has announced the resumption of work on the Casa 1000 project.

The Power Division in its statement regarding the progress on the CASA 1000 project said that the government welcomes the announcement of reviving the activities of the CASA project.

According to the statement, the government has announced signing a joint declaration to thank the World Bank, Pakistan has joined Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in signing the joint declaration.

According to the statement, the World Bank responded in time to the request to start the construction work in Afghanistan, all 3 neighboring countries involved in the project had requested for the revival of the project.

It has been said in the declaration that clean energy will be available to Pakistan through Afghanistan under the project