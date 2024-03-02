Pakistan’s senior actress Bushra Ansari says that it is better to raise an orphaned child than to raise a large number of animals.

Recently, Bushra Ansari released a video message in which she mentioned fellow artists who are childless or who don’t want to get married but want to take on the responsibilities of parenthood.

He said that people who are fond of pets should adopt 1 or 2 dogs and cats and if they still want more, adopt some orphaned poor children.

Continuing her conversation, the actress said that if you adopt a child instead of a large number of animals, at least that child will greet you at the age of 4 or 5 years.

The senior actress mentioned an acquaintance of hers who said that she has 29 cats, their maintenance, their imported food, imported food etc. spends at least Rs 2 to 3 lakh per month. will

Citing the example of famous singer Hadiqa Kayani, he said, “I suggest that it is better to adopt children than to spend your earnings and hard work on pets, which will also benefit human life.”