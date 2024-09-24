Mongolia: Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal reached the final by defeating his Indian opponent in the semi-finals of the World Six Red Snooker Championship.

According to reports received from Mongolia, Asjad Iqbal thrashed India’s Malik Singh 6-0 in a one-sided contest and did not give his opponent a chance to win a single frame. Asjad Iqbal won the first frame 49-18, the second frame 38-34, the third frame 46-13, the fourth frame 40-31, the fifth frame 52-13 and the sixth frame 45-0.

Malik Singh looked helpless against his opponent and failed to make a single big break. On the contrary, Asjad Iqbal also made a break of 40 in the sixth frame. Earlier, Asjad Iqbal defeated Cyprus’ Michael Georgiou 5-2 in the quarter-finals. Asjad Iqbal will face either Germany’s Richard Weinold or India’s Kamal Chawla in the final tomorrow.