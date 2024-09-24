New York: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Gaza continues to face a dire situation, and world powers must play their part in an immediate ceasefire and a two-state solution for Palestine.

Addressing the opening session of the 79th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the beginning mentioned the ongoing Israeli brutality in Gaza and called for a cease-fire, describing the situation there as terrible.

He said that the world is under storms, we are facing challenges that have never been faced before, criticizing the trend of impunity in the world, we have to find solutions to such challenges.