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Women's T20 World Cup: Big news regarding the Pakistan and India match!

By: dailythepatriotbeta

Published: June 14, 2026

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India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the group match scheduled in Birmingham.

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Latest NewsSports

Women's T20 World Cup: Big news regarding the Pakistan and India match!

Published: June 14, 2026

Link copied!

India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the group match scheduled in Birmingham.

Facebook Instagram X-twitter Whatsapp Linkedin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *