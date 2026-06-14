India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the group match scheduled in Birmingham.
Daily The Patriot
Published: June 14, 2026
India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the group match scheduled in Birmingham.
Published: June 14, 2026
India have won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the Women’s T20 World Cup.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bat first in the group match scheduled in Birmingham.