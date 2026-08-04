Applications are now open for Chevening Scholarships, the Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship and the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship.

The UK has opened applications for three flagship programmes that will help emerging Pakistani leaders, researchers and entrepreneurs access world-class education, develop innovative ideas and build international networks.

Chevening Scholarships offer fully funded one-year master’s degrees at UK universities for individuals who can demonstrate leadership, influence and a clear vision for impact. The Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship supports mid-career academics and professionals to undertake independent research at Oxford. Commonwealth Startup Fellowships supports high-potential entrepreneurs to strengthen their business, learn from UK experts and prepare to scale.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott CMG OBE, said:

““Pakistan has no shortage of talent, and these programmes help outstanding Pakistanis develop the skills, networks and ideas needed to lead institutions, grow businesses and tackle some of the world’s biggest challenges.”

Applicants should draw on their own experiences, ideas and ambitions, and must not submit AI-generated answers. Applicants found to have used AI-generated responses risk disqualification.

All programmes include flights, course fees, visas and stipend payments to cover living costs.

Beyond their academic and professional development, scholars will build international networks, experience different cultures and perspectives, and develop lasting connections with the UK and fellow leaders from around the world.

More than 2,000 Chevening alumni in Pakistan are working across public service, business, academia, media and civil society, contributing to the long-standing partnership between the UK and Pakistan. Globally, Chevening alumni include more than 20 current or former heads of state or government.

Chevening applications can be submitted via chevening.org/apply.

Applications for the Chevening Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies Fellowship can be submitted at chevening.org/fellowship/ocis/.

Applications for the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship are open from 3 August to 1 September 2026.