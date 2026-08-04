PPP will not let PML-N take away its seats: Mirza Akhtar Baig, This government is close to leaving due to the Azad Kashmir elections: Kanwar Dilshad, The government has no right to create provinces:Aamir Mughal

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Mohsin Naqvi’s statement has created a stir, new provinces should be formed, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has made the right points in his speech, elections have never been fair, Field Marshal has improved the situation in the country, we defeated India under the leadership of Field Marshal, the internal situation in the country is not good, the country’s economy is deteriorating day by day.

MNA PPP Mirza Akhtar Baig said PPP is an ally of PML-N, this budget was passed only because of PPP, historic rigging has taken place in Azad Kashmir elections, PPP also filed complaints with the Election Commissioner, complaints filed by PPP were not implemented, we have registered 38 FIRs, our worker was martyred in Azad Kashmir elections, we have objections to these elections, PPP will not let PML-N take away its seats, we have been treated unfairly in the Azad Kashmir elections, during the Azad Kashmir elections, they sent buses a day or two early, unemployment in the country is increasing day by day, what Mohsin Naqvi has said is absolutely correct, prices of petroleum products are increasing day by day, everyone is worried about this system, the middle class is losing hope in them now, Afghanistan is carrying out terrorism in Balochistan, PPP has many reservations about the government, political stability is needed in the country at this time, Pakistan is currently performing excellent diplomacy, we have to leave the battles and think about the country.

Former Secretary Election Commission Kanwar Dilshad said this government is close to leaving due to the Azad Kashmir elections, all the elections that have been held have not been fair, both parties have been exposed in the Azad Kashmir elections, the government’s countdown has begun, PPP will soon separate from their alliance, all the things of both parties are coming before us, Azad Kashmir elections should not have been held in three phases, PPP has refused to accept Azad Kashmir elections, Azad Kashmir Election Commissioner is helpless in elections, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has clearly said that we do not accept this election, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s statement has created a stir, Mohsin Naqvi has said that good governance is not right, Mohsin Naqvi likely to become caretaker Prime Minister, Mohsin Naqvi is a very hard worker, there is talk of creating new provinces, we implement what Mohsin Naqvi says, the province of Hazara has made great sacrifices, Prime Minister will not get a vote of confidence, the founder of PTI took this risk.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Aamir Mughal said protest is our right, no one can stop it, ready to make any sacrifice for the release of Bani, we will hold a full-scale protest on August 5, in principle, provinces should be formed, this government is in form 47, the government has no right to create provinces, the government has failed in every field, PTI’s mandate was stolen, PTI’s stolen mandate should be returned, PTI will never sit with them, PPP has also stolen our mandate, these founders are afraid of PTI.