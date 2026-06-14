India set Pakistan a target of 171 runs to win the Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the ongoing match in Birmingham, the Indian team won the toss and batted first and scored 170 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana stood out for India with 68 runs. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed for 36, Richa Ghosh for 34, Shafali Verma for 6, Bharti Fulmaali for 1 and Jemimah Rodrigues for 1.

Deepti Sharma returned to the pavilion not out after scoring 12 and Shreyanka Patil for 1 run.

Fatima Sana and Sadia Iqbal took 2 wickets each for Pakistan. Ramin Shamim and Tasmia Rabab took 1 wicket each.