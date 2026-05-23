Pakistani showbiz industry’s talented actress Sanam Saeed has expressed her views on women’s rights and social change, saying that women should raise their voice for their rights, but should not use the ‘woman card’ in every issue.

Sanam Saeed, who is known for her lively acting as well as serious and reasoned conversations, recently spoke openly about the women’s rights movement in Pakistan during an interview. She said that the struggle to provide women with basic rights like education, inheritance, equal pay and protection was very important in the country because many women are still deprived of these basic facilities.

The actress said that unfortunately, instead of focusing on the real issues related to women’s rights, the discussion is now diverted to other issues, which affects the process of real change.

Sanam Saeed, while talking about women’s rights and equality in the workplace, said that effective communication and a positive approach to communication are the keys to change. According to her, women should not make demands just on the basis of being women, but rather they should present their position as a fundamental right and fight for it practically.

The actress’s statement is receiving significant attention on social media and users are expressing different opinions on her views.