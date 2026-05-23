Pakistani showbiz industry’s leading actress Momina Iqbal is in the news these days due to a serious controversy.

The actress had accused PML-N member of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Saqib Chadhar of harassing, threatening and disturbing her in-laws, after which the matter quickly went viral on social media.

According to reports, after the actress filed a formal complaint, the NCCIA and other relevant agencies were mobilized and immediate action was initiated.

Investigation revealed that Momina Iqbal and Muhammad Saqib Chadhar were in a long-term relationship in the past, but they separated about eight months ago.

Later, the actress got engaged and her wedding is expected on June 1.

After the alleged evidence came to light in the matter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also took a strong stand on it.

In his statement, he made it clear that any attempt to harass, threaten, or blackmail any woman through personal material is intolerable and the law is equal for all, regardless of their affiliation with any political party or position.