The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meetings with the top leadership of Iran have shown encouraging progress towards a final agreement to de-escalate regional tensions.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir concluded his short and highly productive visit to Iran during which he held meetings with the Iranian leadership as part of the ongoing mediation efforts to de-escalate tensions and hold constructive talks in view of the ongoing tensions in the region following the ceasefire on April 8.

The ISPR said that the Field Marshal met with Iranian President Masoud Pezzekian, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

It was further informed that during these meetings, the focus was on promoting peace and stability in the region and expanding the ongoing consultative process to reach a final agreement.

The statement said that the meetings took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, these meetings played a meaningful role in the mediation process and as a result of the intensive discussions held during the last 24 hours, promising progress was made towards a final agreement.

The ISPR said that the Iranian leadership appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and constructive role in promoting negotiations for a peaceful resolution of regional issues.

The statement further said that upon arrival in Iran, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandhar Momeni and other senior civil and military officials.

It should be noted that Field Marshal Asim Munir had arrived in Iran yesterday in connection with the ongoing efforts to defuse tensions between Iran and the US, where Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present.