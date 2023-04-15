MULTAN: After claiming to be a prophet, a woman in Punjab, a province in the country’s east, was detained on blasphemy charges.

As per media reports, police in the third-most populated city in the nation, Faisalabad, apprehended a lady named Sana Ullah on blasphemy charges after she claimed to be the prophet of Islam.

According to local police, the perpetrator was apprehended from her home where an enraged mob had gathered to allegedly lynch her as word of her allegations spread.

Along with the offender, two additional persons have been captured, and the court will try the imprisoned citizens for the offence that carries the death penalty in the Islamic Republic.

In the midst of the controversy, multiple videos of women wearing hijabs and claiming prophethood were making the rounds online.

Due to the sensitivity of the situation, the specifics of the case are kept secret.

Acts of denigrating prominent Islamic figures or making claims to be the prophet are strongly condemned in Pakistan, where the accused are frequently killed by mobs before the legal process can begin.