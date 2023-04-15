ISLAMABAD: As a result of the rising price of oil on the global market, petroleum products’ prices are probably going to increase starting tomorrow (16 April).

Over the next two weeks, the price of petroleum products is predicted to increase by Rs10–14 a litre, giving a serious blow to the already struggling public.

In the evaluation of the previous two weeks, the price of petrol remained unchanged, but due to rising costs on the global market and the local currency’s ongoing depreciation, the price of other necessities will rise.

The price of fuel is currently Rs272 per litre, however due to rising international oil costs, that price is anticipated to rise to Rs286.77 per litre. Currently, there is no GST applied to the government’s Rs 50 per litre tax on petrol.

It is predicted that high-speed diesel will remain priced as it is.

