New Zealand police, a woman in South Korea has been detained in relation to the slaying of two kids, whose bodies were discovered in bags last month.Strangers who purchased the luggage from an Auckland storage facility made the shocking discovery of the remains.

The bodies had been kept in storage for a while. The victims were reported to be between the ages of 7 and 10. The woman is being sought by New Zealand from South Korea. Police claimed that during the past three weeks, they had closely cooperated with South Korean officials in their search for the woman. They managed to identify the small children, whose names have not been released, and then they focused on her.

Det Insp Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua said, “To have someone in jail abroad in such a short length of time has all been due to the help of the Korean government and the collaboration of our NZ Police.

The woman, who is of Korean origin, was discovered Thursday morning by undercover officers in a residence in Ulsan. She was the subject of an international Interpol arrest warrant. Prior to her being extradited to New Zealand to face charges, the authorities there have asked that bail not be granted.

It is thought that the suspect is linked to the kids. They said that the father of the children had passed away before their deaths and that the family had spent a few years residing in Auckland. According to the police, the family that discovered the dead had visited the storage facility in early August and bought a trailer’s worth of stuff, which included the luggage.