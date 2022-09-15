After making numerous attempts to be released on bail in the sedition case brought against him, senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has finally been granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).The chief of staff for PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Gill, has been in detention since last month after being charged with treason for allegedly encouraging an uprising within the Pakistan Army through remarks made during a TV channel broadcast.

The Pakistan Penal Code Sections 124-A (sedition), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and have all been invoked in the case against Shahbaz Gill. The IHC was contacted by Gill last Friday after he made repeated attempts to obtain bail from a trial court but was unsuccessful.

In his plea, the congressman listed the Kohsar Police Station SHO, City Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza, as well as other defendants, alleging that he was arrested by Kohsar police on August 9.

Hearing today:

After hearing arguments from all involved parties in the case, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered the authorities to release Gill on bail. Gill was ordered by the court to provide Rs. 500,000 as guarantee for his bail.”The [right to be released on bond] should not be taken away from anyone unless there is no substantial proof against them.

If further evidence proves the same person to be innocent, there would be no recourse “The court commented, noting that while an inquiry must continue, solid evidence must be highlighted. The Pakistani military forces are not “weak that they would get affected” by careless statements made by someone, IHC CJ Minallah said earlier during the hearing.

Nevertheless, he stated emphatically that “Gill’s reckless, improper, and insulting statements cannot be tolerated in any case.”In the meantime, Gill’s attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, reaffirmed that the reason for the prosecution against Gill is that he is being targeted politically.