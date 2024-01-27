A British doctor of Pakistani origin saved the life of an elderly woman on a flight with the help of an Apple Watch.

According to the British broadcaster BBC, Dr. Rashid Riaz of the National Health Service (NHS) from Hereford, England, was going to Verona from Birmingham to celebrate his vacation.

According to media reports, Dr. Rashid Riaz was on a flight when a 70-year-old woman’s condition suddenly deteriorated and she had difficulty breathing.

Seeing the condition of the woman, the flight attendant asked for the presence of a doctor on the flight, upon which Dr. Rashid Riaz of Pakistani origin came forward to help. Dr. Rashid, seeing the Apple Watch in the hand of the flight attendant, asked him for the watch and gave oxygen to the patient. Use your local health monitoring software to estimate levels.

Dr. Rashid Riaz said that the woman was suffering from heart disease and with the help of Apple Watch, it was easy for him to detect the decreasing oxygen level of the elderly woman, thus saving her life by providing oxygen to the woman on the plane.