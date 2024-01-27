Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for a debate before the election.

Bilawal Bhutto, stated on social media, said that Nawaz Sharif should hold a debate at any place and time before February 8.

Bilawal Bhutto said that presidential and prime ministerial candidates at the global level participate in debates on TV, through these debates, voters get to know about the plans of the candidates.

Earlier in Multan, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari once again criticized the former alliance party Muslim League (N) and said that they are harming the economy but are happy that they are becoming the prime minister for the fourth time.

He further said that I am contesting elections from Lahore, I will tell the people of Raiwand what they have done, roads of gold and rivers of milk are not flowing in Lahore, Muslim League people are giving the wrong impression about Lahore, also in Lahore. Roads are broken, and people are fed up with inflation.