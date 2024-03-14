ISLAMABAD: The new government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif is likely to maintain the current price of petrol for the next 15 days.

This fortnight is scheduled to start on March 16, 2024. Currently, the government is charging Rs 60 per litre of petrol in the name of the Petroleum Development Levy.

However, the price of diesel may decrease by 82 paise to Rs 286.51 to 286.51 per litre.

According to sources, the price of kerosene may also decrease by 94 paise to 190.01 to 189.07.

The PMI on petrol is seen at 12.15 dollars per barrel and on high-speed diesel at 6.5 rupees per barrel.

However, the price of petrol at the refinery gate may increase from Rs 196.23 to Rs 197.3 per litre.