Actress Kabra Khan says that she has sat in Itikaf 3 times and performed Umrah but prefers to keep Umrah and Itikaf private instead of sharing it on social media.

During the digital interview, the actress talked about her criticism of herself that I have done i’tikaf 3 times, when I got up from i’tikaf, I was very excited to hear that look at your face light had come, once when I sat in i’tikaf. I had henna on my feet, before that I applied nail polish a month and a half ago but people thought of the showbiz industry and said look, Kabra wore nail polish in the retreat and at that time I made it clear that my There is no nail polish on the feet, it is henna.

Talking about Umrah, the actress said that when I went for Umrah and came back, many people sent me congratulations and messages, even though I had not posted anything about Umrah, but there was a fan who accompanied me. Took the picture and then it went viral after which I started receiving Umrah wishes.

Kabra Khan said that a girl who belonged to the same industry told me how people are going for Umrah, and then I said that Allah is calling for Umrah.

The actress added that at that time I thought that people who sit and troll us on social media did not say anything when I reached my age but those who know me criticized me.

Let whoever is saying it say: Kabra Khan

On the other hand, talking about the rumors about her relationship with actor Gauhar Rashid, Kabra Khan said that this has been happening to me for the last 8 years, now I don’t care about such rumors.

Furthermore, the actress addressed the fans in a humorous manner and said that if Gohar and I develop a romantic relationship, it will be because of you guys, you guys have put so much pressure but the truth is that it doesn’t matter anymore. So let whoever is saying it say it.