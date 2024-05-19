Being stranded abroad is rarely a pleasant experience. Furthermore, the experience may take a dangerous turn if the environment is hostile, as it seems to be for international students in Kyrgyzstan, including Pakistanis.

Videos, reports, and distress calls from Pakistani students in Kant and the capital of Kyrgyzstan are coming in thick and fast. Young people who are afraid claim that angry mobs smash into their hostels, beat them, take money, and destroy personal belongings.Students who were unable to leave their rooms claimed that there was a shortage of food supplies when speaking with journalists over WhatsApp calls. Social media users are sharing unsettling images of armed mobs beating students and smashing doors.

Media reports state that after a fight with Egyptian nationals on May 13, foreign students in Bishkek, including Pakistanis, were attacked by locals. It is still unknown what sparked the altercation, but five Pakistanis are said to have been hurt. In light of the violence directed towards the community of international students, Pakistan has advised students to remain indoors.

If the students’ claims about the harsh conditions they face are true, the government needs to step in and help these troubled youth.Fear and panic are being caused by conflicting messages spread by rumors and media reports. Thus, in order to meet the needs of the students in Bishkek, including food, medicine, safety, and even going home to their families, the Pakistani mission there must take a more active and approachable approach. The government should deal with these situations directly, which includes persuading the students and Kyrgyz authorities of their intentions.

Furthermore, the consular employees ought to be instructed to provide sufficient assistance via helplines, which provide timely updates and address issues encountered by distressed citizens. In order to ensure that youth who are stranded receive complete protection, our foreign minister ought to assign staff to keep an eye on the situation and communicate with his counterpart in Kyrgyzstan.It is not acceptable for a concerning tale of people living in unusual circumstances to turn into another instance of state desertion.