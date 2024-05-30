The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Sunil Gavaskar, has predicted the four teams that will reach the semi-finals of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States.

Before the start of every Cricket World Cup, former cricketers from all over the world predict the semi-final and finalist teams and select the favourites based on team, facts and performances.

Now Sunil Gavaskar has also selected four teams which he thinks will be semi-finalists.

T20 World Cup: Before the India-Pakistan match in New York, the news of the terrorist attack began to emerge

According to Indian media reports, Sunil Gavaskar did not name Pakistan in the four semi-finalist teams of the T20 World Cup. According to the former captain, India, Australia, England and West Indies will reach the semi-finals.

It should be noted that the ICCT Twenty20 World Cup will begin on Sunday, June 2, where there will be two matches in the group stage, the first between the USA and Canada, while the second match will be between West Indies and Papua New Guinea.

Earlier, the news came out that the issue of security for the India-Pakistan match in New York in the ICCT Twenty20 World Cup has started to arise.

According to media reports, before the India-Pakistan match on June 9, news of a terrorist attack began to emerge, after which the New York administration increased security for the India-Pakistan match after threats.

During the T20 World Cup, India will play 4 matches and Pakistan will play 2 matches in New York, while New York will host 8 matches from June 3 to 12.

The T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India will take place on June 9 in New York.