Pakistani showbiz stars also exploded on the Israeli army’s brutal bombing of hungry and thirsty Palestinians.

Actress Mahira Khan shared a post on social media and expressed her feelings, she also criticized Israel.

Mahira said in the caption of the post that Israel burned the tents of people sleeping in a safe zone and killed them.

Apart from this, actress and model Amna Ilyas also shared a post on Instagram after the Rafah tragedy.

He said that the world is becoming hell, humanity has ended.

Actress Yemuna Zaidi also called on people to stand up for Palestine through her Instagram post.

Actress Nimal Khawar Khan also shared a post on Instagram and also posted some stories.

Nimal said in her post, “O Allah, help me, I feel helpless for the people of Rafah, as well as in a state of grief and anger, the devastation and suffering of these people cannot be described in words.”

On the other hand, singer Umair Jaswal, actress and model Nadia Hussain, actor Ali Rehman and actress Ayesha Umar also expressed their grief over the situation of Rafah.

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities also raised their voice against the persecution of Rafah.

It should be noted that on May 26 in Rafah, the Israeli army bombed a camp located in a safe area, as a result of which more than 75 Palestinians were burnt alive and martyred and dozens were injured.

The Israeli bombardment caused a fire in the Rafah refugee camp, in which a large number of martyrs died due to burns. The refugee camp housed a large number of Palestinians expelled from northern Gaza.