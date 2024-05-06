Lahore: The captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has said that he will go with the best combination in all matches, not only against India.

While giving a press conference in Lahore, Babar Azam said that what is best for the team will be the decision.

He said that Gary Kirsten is very experienced, he is already interested in the team’s affairs, there is a plan for every team, there is no plan for a single player or team, he will plan according to the conditions of New York, Virat Kohli is an excellent player and will plan accordingly while going with the best combination in all matches, not only against India.

Babar Azam said that there will be an effort to field the World Cup squad in Ireland and England, there is less time for rotation, now they will play what we are planning for the World Cup.

The national team captain added that Hasan Ali is as a backup, this has also been made clear by the selectors and Hasan Ali is an experienced bowler while Muhammad Ali is a new ball bowler, it will be a little difficult for him to get out of Multan. Hey, they need some time now, didn’t expect Haris Rauf to be fit so soon, his fitness is good, Aamir Jamal is a fine all-rounder, he selected what was best for the team, Mohammad Haris is top order. Better, it couldn’t be replaced.

He said that the goal in the past was to bring the trophy, unfortunately, we could not, our focus is on the World Cup and all the players are focused on winning.