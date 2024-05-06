In today’s era, most parents hand out smartphones or tablets to their children to keep them quiet or confined to one place during their work or engagement.

However experts say that this habit is harmful to the physical and mental health of children.

So the question is, at what age should children be given mobile phones? Find out the opinion of Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world and a big name in the world of technology.

As mentioned above, Bill Gates is one of the richest people in the world, so you might think that his children would have had the opportunity to use new technology devices and mobile phones during their childhood.

A few years ago, Bill Gates said during an interview that he imposed surprising restrictions on the use of technology on his children.

Bill Gates did not even allow his three children to have mobile phones until the age of 14 even though all three complained that all their friends had mobile phones.

When these children got mobile phones, their use was strictly monitored by Bill Gates, while using the devices at the dinner table was prohibited.

Bill Gates said, ‘We often set a time after which the children do not need to spend time with the screen and thus help them fall asleep at the right time’.

However, children were allowed to use mobile phones for school work or educational activities.

Bill Gates is also unwilling to divide his wealth among his three children.

According to him, ‘I don’t think it is a good idea to make children share in your wealth’.