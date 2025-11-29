After the release of famous YouTuber Dikki Bhai, his wife Arob Jatoi broke her silence and issued her first statement.

Arob Jatoi said on Instagram Story that Saad (Dikki Bhai) is currently taking a break from social media. After his release, he has neither created any new content nor taken a picture with anyone.

He requested people not to fall prey to misunderstandings by believing rumors or false information.

Arob Jatoi also said that Dikki Bhai will return soon and resume his journey stronger than before.

It should be noted that Dikki Bhai is facing cases on charges of promoting gambling apps and was released from jail two days ago after three months.