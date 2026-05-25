WEB DESK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism that Pakistan could host a second round of peace talks between the United States and Iran “very soon”, following indications of a potential diplomatic breakthrough to end the weeks-long conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking during a four-day official visit to China, the premier suggested that Islamabad is ready to reprise its role as a diplomatic mediator, though official sources within the government indicate that formal preparations for the high-level event have yet to begin, according to Dawn News.

While the Prime Minister reportedly received serious indications from both Washington and Tehran regarding fresh, delegation-level talks, officials back home have offered a more cautious timeline.

Senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that while necessary arrangements will be synchronised upon the PM’s return from China, there is no immediate confirmation regarding the exact dates.