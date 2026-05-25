Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei said that Tehran’s current priority is to end the ongoing tensions and conflict through negotiations. Addressing a press conference today, he clarified that there are currently no plans to send an Iranian delegation to Pakistan, while noting that Iran remains in contact with countries cooperating on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz. Baghaei added that recent progress in negotiations has been made possible through the mediation efforts of Pakistan and other countries.

Baghaei said that the management of the Strait of Hormuz falls within the jurisdiction of coastal states, adding that Iran will ensure the protection of ships passing through the waterway and will respond to any act of aggression. He further stated that any proposed memorandum of understanding does not include detailed provisions on the management of the strait.