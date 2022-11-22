After some of the players complained of stomachaches during the seven-match T20I series earlier this year, the England cricket team has engaged a chef for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The chef on the historic visit of Pakistan will be Omar Meziane, who worked as the English football team’s chef during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020.It is important to note that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has never engaged a chef expressly for an international trip before. On December 1, the series will begin at Pindi Stadium.

After the T20I series, England all-rounder Moeen Ali, who took over as captain without Buttler, said to the media, “Food-wise, I have been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was pleasant.

The fact that England’s red-ball team will play Test cricket in Pakistan for the first time in over 17 years should be mentioned at this point. When they last faced off, in 2005, the host team prevailed 2-0 to take the series.