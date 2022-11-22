ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday, a municipal court in the federal capital exonerated five detainees who had been connected to the suicide bombings that took place at a court there eight years earlier.

The suspects were alleged by the prosecution to have acted as facilitators. The suspects were cleared, nevertheless, because the police’s investigation was appalling.Those who were exonerated include Jamroz, Jan Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Qamar Zaman, and Bismillah Jan.

As you may remember, on March 23, 2014, two suicide bombers targeted the Islamabad sector F8 district court. As a result, 13 people—including an additional sessions judge—died in the incident, while at least 35 others were hurt. Additionally, lawyers and regular citizens were among the dead and injured who were taken to Pims Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said that following two explosions in the district court, shooting began, lasted for around thirty minutes, and resulted in numerous injuries from the stampede.On SHO Khalid Awan’s complaint, a case about the event was opened at the Margalla police station.