ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has completed its investigation into the issue of slow internet speed in the country and sent a full report to the Ministry of Information Technology (IT) detailing the problems with telecom operators’ networks.

PTA sources said that a telecom company was facing problems in social media and web browsing, blocking issues were reported on X, and there were no reports on web browsing and data services.

The report said that a telecom operator reported a decrease in data traffic in all major applications, while fixed-line operators also mentioned problems during slow internet speeds.

PTA officials said that the increased use of VPNs put an additional burden on the bandwidth, so there is a need to increase the bandwidth to meet the internet demand.

According to sources, the PTA has sent its investigation report to the Ministry of IT, in which it has been pointed out that the services of TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram have been affected.

The report states that there have been complaints of slow speeds in video streaming, calls, and web browsing.