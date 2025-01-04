China has achieved a new breakthrough in satellite-to-ground laser communication, surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink.

China’s achievement suggests that 6G internet using satellites and laser communications is on the verge of becoming a reality. Chengguang Satellite Technology, the company that built the Jilin-1 satellite constellation, achieved the feat during a test last week. The company confirmed that it had achieved an ultra-high speed image data transfer speed of 100 gigabits per second in the test. This speed is 10 times higher than the previous record set by the company. According to the company, the feat was recorded between a ground station mounted on a truck and one of the