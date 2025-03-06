Army Chief General Asim Munir has said that terrorist groups including Fitna-ul-Kharij are carrying out operations against Pakistan from Afghan soil, and the use of foreign weapons in terrorist attacks is proof that Afghanistan has become a safe haven for such elements.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu, was received by the Corps Commander Peshawar, and the Army Chief was briefed on the ongoing operations and the overall security situation in the area.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief inquired about the well-being of the injured soldiers at CMH Bannu, appreciated the high morale and steadfastness of the soldiers, and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the civilians who lost their lives in the Bannu Cantt terrorism.

According to the Pakistan Army Spokesperson, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir addressed the soldiers in Bannu and appreciated the brave actions of the soldiers in thwarting the nefarious intentions of the attackers.

The Army Chief said that the Pakistan Army will continue to play its role against terrorism to ensure the security and stability of the state, the perpetrators of the incident were immediately neutralized by the brave soldiers.

The Army Chief said that the planners and facilitators of the heinous attack will be brought to justice soon, targeting civilians has exposed the true intentions of the enemies of Islam, the Khawarij.

General Asim Munir said that national unity is indispensable in the war against terrorism, the Pakistani army will spare no effort to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The Army Chief said that no institution will be allowed to disrupt the peace and stability of Pakistan.