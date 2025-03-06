ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and briefed him on the Bannu attack and tension in Kurram district.

According to details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi met with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad, in which they discussed the overall political and law and order situation of the province, Bannu attack, recent tension in Kurram district, agricultural and local government development, and other important issues.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gave a detailed briefing to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on various issues, including the agricultural and local government convention to be held at the Governor House and measures for the rehabilitation of the victims of Kurram district.

During the meeting, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about the Bannu attack and the recent violent incidents in Kurram district.

He said that the increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is worrying and there is a need to adopt a coordinated and effective strategy against it.

Faisal Karim Kundi stressed that all institutions must work together to establish peace in the province so that a safe environment can be provided to the people. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed deep concern over the increasing incidents of terrorism and said that terrorists will not be allowed to play with the peace and tranquility of the people under any circumstances.

He reiterated the resolve that the Pakistan Peoples Party will take all possible steps to eliminate terrorism and establish lasting peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also discussed the rehabilitation and relief activities of the victims of Kurram district.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent is playing an active role in helping the affected families. The organization is providing basic medical facilities, food, tents and other essential items to the victims.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the relief activities of the Red Crescent and said that the affected people will not be left alone in difficult times and all possible help will be provided.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi also briefed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the agricultural and local government convention held at the Governor House. He said that the aim of this convention is to develop the agricultural sector and further strengthen the local government system so that basic facilities can be provided to the people in a better manner.

In this regard, farmers and local government representatives are grateful to the PPP for providing a platform against the excesses of the provincial government. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Pakistan Peoples Party will take all possible steps for the welfare of the people and will work together with the federal government for development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The political situation of the country and the future course of action were also discussed in the meeting, and it was agreed that all resources will be utilized for lasting peace, development and public welfare in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.