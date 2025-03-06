Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military strategy in Syria highlights the potential risks and broader implications of Israel’s actions. Israeli military strategy is questionable. Netanyahu’s policy of repeated airstrikes and military incursions into Syria is framed as a tactic to weaken Syria and prevent it from regaining full sovereignty, particularly with respect to Iranian-backed forces such as Hezbollah. The justification of countering Iranian influence is presented as a cover for a more aggressive long-term strategy aimed at ensuring Israeli military dominance in the region. These recurrent aerial attacks, killings and belligerent military operations, defensible under the excuse of defying Iranian impact work for an extensive Israeli plan designed at certifying Syria remains feeble and broken. Since the outburst of the Syrian civil war, Israel has conducted hundreds of assaults through the country, mainly pursuing Iranian-sponsored militias such as Hezbollah, Syrian military fittings and vital arms storehouses. Rather than mere self-protective measures, these operations are part of a thoughtful policy to inhibit Syria from recapturing complete power and military strength. The issue, nevertheless, is that this plan conveys huge dangers, not merely for Syria but for the whole region. Each Israeli attack brings Syria nearer to reacting in a way that could generate a much greater conflict. Iranian-assisted forces, already encouraged by years of Israeli hostility, may finally select to intensify their reactions, leading to a direct military clash between Israel and Iran. Hezbollah, which has long been rooted in Syria, may also increase its actions, opening a fresh front against Israel from the Syrian boundary. Israel’s domestic politics plays a great role. At least in part, Netanyahu’s military actions may be driven by internal political considerations. Faced with domestic crises, such as corruption trials and political unrest, Netanyahu uses military aggression as a way to galvanize nationalist sentiment and maintain power. There are regional risks. While Israel’s strikes have targeted specific military and strategic goals in Syria, they carry significant risks. The possibility of a broader conflict involving Hezbollah, Iranian forces, or even Russia is there. One can argue that Israeli actions could provoke retaliatory measures that might escalate into direct military confrontations. Impact on Syria is not recoverable. The effect on Syria, still recovering from a brutal civil war, may get bigger. The military strikes have weakened Syria’s infrastructure and military capacity, ensuring the country’s fragility and instability. This perpetuates Syria’s inability to pose a challenge to Israeli power, with devastating consequences for the Syrian people. Anti-Israel sentiment is increasing. Israel has continued aggression fueling anti-Israel sentiment across the Middle East. Growing resistance movements are emerging, aligning their struggles under a broader anti-Israel banner. This includes groups like Hezbollah and Palestinian factions, which may increase coordination against Israel. Another significant aspect is international support and changing alliances. Despite Israel’s violations of international law, it continues to receive strong support from the US and other Western allies. However, with rising influence from China and Russia in the Middle East, one can suggest that Israel’s unchecked actions may eventually encounter consequences from these global powers, who have more divergent interests in the region. One can conclude that the danger of escalation is getting larger. Netanyahu’s military strategy is a reckless gamble that risks a larger regional conflict. The persistence of these aggressive policies may provoke reactions from Syria, Iran, Hezbollah, or even Russia, potentially igniting a broader and more unpredictable war. Overall, Netanyahu’s aggressive military tactics are unsustainable and may lead to unintended consequences, urging the international community to address the growing instability caused by Israel’s actions in Syria. The question of how long Israel can continue this strategy without facing significant pushback from regional or global powers looms large.

