Senior Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty says that Salman Khan will keep fooling girls and will not get married.

Recently, Mithun Chakraborty participated in a reality show in which he talked about Salman Khan, he said that Salman Khan is a funny person, he is a person who laughs all the time.

Regarding Salman Khan’s marriage, Mithun Chakraborty said that he thinks he will never get married, Salman will keep telling every beautiful girl that he is unmarried and he will keep getting sympathy from girls.

Mithan Chakraborty said that Salman Khan will keep making fools of girls, fall in love with them but never marry them.

The senior actor said that he is ready to guarantee that Salman Khan will never get married and certainly not to the girls he fools.