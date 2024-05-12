Although the UN General Assembly decisively decided on Friday to grant Palestine more rights at the multilateral organization, ultimately opening the door for Palestine’s admittance to the UN, thousands of miles away in the death fields of Gaza, the Palestinian people still had to deal with the brutality of the Israeli military apparatus. Just nine governments, including the US, voted against giving Palestine more rights. The vote against the resolution, according to the US ambassador to the UN, “should not reflect its opposition to Palestinian statehood.”

This is the epitome of doublespeak. Along with 142 other UN members, France voted in favor of the resolution, but Israel’s other steadfast Western allies, Germany and the UK, abstained. The world majority is sending a clear message: Palestine needs to accept its rightful place in the UN and join the community of nations. But in order to join the UN fully, the Security Council’s recommendation is required. As it has in the past, it is reasonable to assume that the US will sabotage this action.

Even though Palestine may have won a moral win at the UN’s hallowed chambers, its people are defenseless against Israel’s campaign of genocide murder in Gaza, a hellscape. The fighting in Gaza’s southernmost region is still ongoing because Israel has not listened to international appeals for it to stop attacking Rafah. Not even a weak threat from the US to halt arms destined for Tel Aviv has been able to quell Israel’s thirst for Palestinian blood. Heartbreaking dispatches from folks in Gaza.

A mass departure is described by a Unicef worker as “people… exhausted, terrified.” He draws special attention to the difficulties experienced by children and pregnant women, many of whom have endured “horrific burns” and lost limbs. Furthermore, Israel has been denying any aid to Gaza for the past few days, causing the starvation to worsen there. In actuality, the Zionist state’s populace has shown horrific brutality towards the Palestinians in addition to Tel Aviv’s military apparatus, with demonstrators obstructing humanitarian supplies to Gaza. As a society, Israelis aim to consider Palestinians as untermensch, undeserving of human dignity, just as Nazi Germany viewed their ancestors. And they are succeeding because of Israel’s influential foreign backers, as the terrified, starving, and bloodied people of Gaza scream for an end to the nightmare.